Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Shares of CORT opened at $79.37 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $10,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,435.88. This represents a 53.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $178,100.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,411 shares in the company, valued at $183,912,324.01. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,124 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,318. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,975,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,108,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 64,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

