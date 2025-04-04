Yoffe Investment Management LLC Takes $533,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,168 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IEV opened at $57.53 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

