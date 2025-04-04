Yoffe Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

