Yoffe Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 577,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,631,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

