Yoffe Investment Management LLC Makes New $899,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.
