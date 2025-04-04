Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $816,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.4178 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

