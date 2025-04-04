Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $628,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,077,000 after purchasing an additional 187,065 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.