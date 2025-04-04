Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.