Yoffe Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,731 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 501,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,734,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.23 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.