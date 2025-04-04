Yoffe Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Yoffe Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB opened at $63.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3449 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

