Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.10. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 125,055 shares trading hands.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $615.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $198.95 million for the quarter.

Yiren Digital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Yiren Digital’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Yiren Digital’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

