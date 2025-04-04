YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.16. 270,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 451,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.21% of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.

