Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 123844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

