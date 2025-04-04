Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 265,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 212,630 shares.The stock last traded at $27.10 and had previously closed at $27.16.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDEF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

