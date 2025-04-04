XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $176.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.58.

Shares of XPO traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,083. XPO has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Amiral Gestion acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

