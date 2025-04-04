XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 28th.

XOMA Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 42,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,229. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.00. XOMA has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $98,761.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.76. This trade represents a 65.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in XOMA by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in XOMA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XOMA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in XOMA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in XOMA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

