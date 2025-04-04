Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $71.72, with a volume of 14031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.