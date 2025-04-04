World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,795 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 11.3 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

