World Investment Advisors Purchases 5,363 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $355.58 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $352.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.15 and a 200 day moving average of $401.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

