World Investment Advisors Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 231.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,926 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,083.9% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 207,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

