World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.18.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $579.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.