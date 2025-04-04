World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $96.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3904 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.