World Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned 0.85% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,811 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 154,264 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

RECS stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

