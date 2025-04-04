World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cencora were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Cencora by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 53.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 1,552.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Cencora by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

COR opened at $289.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average of $242.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $291.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

