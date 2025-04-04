Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 972,708 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,052 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,764,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

