Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Macquarie boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.47.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $558.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $267.76 and a one year high of $652.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.28.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.