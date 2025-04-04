Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,939 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,939 shares during the period. Liberty Live Group makes up 1.3% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Live Group worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 105,942 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 153,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 106,433 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,179,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 1.54. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

