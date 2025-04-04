Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,539 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,539 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

BLFY opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

