Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,600 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. PHINIA makes up 0.7% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of PHINIA worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 297.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 12,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.55.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PHIN shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

