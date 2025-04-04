Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 25,920,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 28,461,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £598,126.54, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.