WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 411,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 266,199 shares.The stock last traded at $48.65 and had previously closed at $48.31.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 264,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 214,930 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.