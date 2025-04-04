Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 474,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period.

NYSE WGO opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.62 million, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

