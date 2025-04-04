WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 154.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

