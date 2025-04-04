William D. Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Seagate Technology Stock Down 16.4 %
Shares of STX opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $71.28 and a 52-week high of $115.32.
Seagate Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
