Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLMFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.