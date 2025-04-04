Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of WHLM opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.