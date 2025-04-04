Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

