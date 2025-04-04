What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for TCBI FY2025 Earnings?

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.61. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

