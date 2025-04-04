Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after buying an additional 4,035,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after acquiring an additional 761,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,422,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $35.30.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

