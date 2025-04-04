Westpac Banking Corp Sells 420 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,638 shares of company stock valued at $731,229 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $109.63 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.28 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

