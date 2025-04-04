Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,956 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,956 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Onefund LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.