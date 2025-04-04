Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 187 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.90.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $177.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.