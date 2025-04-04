Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in HubSpot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,382 shares of company stock worth $13,415,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $524.76 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5,831.31, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $659.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.