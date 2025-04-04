Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.18 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,932,000 after acquiring an additional 255,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

