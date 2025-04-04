Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $98.51 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.