Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 472.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fair Isaac by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,799.59 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,826.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,989.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

