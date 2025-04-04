Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $4,632,001.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,731,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,964,141.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $83,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,346,173.73. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,290,053 shares of company stock worth $319,656,539 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.