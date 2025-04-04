Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 248,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. OV Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,423,000 after acquiring an additional 110,802 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

