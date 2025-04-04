Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 23,555 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $729,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,263,000 after buying an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $20,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.63, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

