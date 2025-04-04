Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 108 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

NYSE:GE opened at $187.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

