Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $75,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $450.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.72. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

