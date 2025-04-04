Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

